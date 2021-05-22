Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Published: 8:37 AM May 22, 2021

Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead. - Credit: Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard Facebook page

Firearms officers were deployed to a village on the Norfolk Broads to deal with a man who was making threats.

Police were called to a boat at Lime Kiln Quay, Neatishead at 9.15pm on Friday, May 21 May 2021 following reports a man was making threats.

As a result of information received, specialist officers were deployed to the scene including firearms officers and negotiators.

They remained at the scene for more than eight hours.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said following lengthy negotiations, a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested shortly before 5.30am on suspicion of public order offences.

He has been taken into custody where he will be questioned later.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said Cromer and Bacton coastguard rescue teams were deployed to "assist the police" following the incident.

The initial call out was at 10pm on Friday, May 21 but the Cromer coastguard team took over from the Bacton crew at 4.30am on Saturday, according to the Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard's Facebook page.

It stated: "Cromer team paged to takeover from HM Coastguard Bacton at an incident on the Norfolk broads providing safety cover to Norfolk Constabulary".



