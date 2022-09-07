News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested in field after large theft of BT cables from manhole

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:07 PM September 7, 2022
BT hopes the new RABIT system will help prevent copper cable theft.

Underground copper cables are also a favourite target of metal thieves - Credit: BT

A man has been arrested over the theft of a large quantity of telecommunications cable belonging to BT Openreach.

Police were called after people became suspicious after spotting manhole covers removed overnight at a location in the Broadland area.

The man was arrested in a nearby field after being monitored by a police drone operation.

A length of cable has been recovered and enquiries into the theft are continuing. The arrested man has been released under investigation.

High demand for copper and lead, driven by an increase in global metal prices, has seen a spike in metal thefts.

In a recent warning to parish councils about thefts of underground BT cables as part of rural crime Operation Randall, Norfolk police stated: “The theft of these cables is incredibly disruptive to the community. Please be vigilant and contact us if you see manhole covers moved or people hanging around them.”

BT said manhole covers will not be left open by genuine engineers, that work in rural areas is normally carried out in daylight and engineers will have appropriate ID.

