Police firearms operations increase for third year running

Armed officers outside the cannabis farm that was found by Norfolk police at Gibbett Site Pig Farm in Hale Road, Bradenham, near Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

Armed police officers were deployed on more operations in Norfolk last year, figures have revealed.

Home Office data shows there was a 16pc increase in the year ending March 2022, the third consecutive year-on-year rise.

However the number of operationally deployable Norfolk armed officers fell by 34 in the last 12 months to 123.

In total, firearms officers responded to 281 incidents across the county, up from 243 in the previous 12 months and more than double the 116 seen in 2018/19.

More frequent deployment bucks a national downward trend but reflects the rural nature of the county and more firearms being held by the general population. There are currently 20,223 gun licence holders in Norfolk.

Superintendent Kim Warner said: “Many firearms incidents that are reported to police turn out to be either legitimate for sport, imitation firearms, air weapons or BB guns and are not linked to criminality.

“However, when someone is found to be in possession of a firearm illegally, we will always seek to take immediate positive action, and will prosecute wherever possible.”