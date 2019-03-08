Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police appeal to trace wanted man who may be in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:40 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 23 August 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace Kieron Watkins, who is thought to be in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace Kieron Watkins, who is thought to be in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man thought to be in Norwich.

Kieron Watkins, 31, is wanted on recall for breaching the terms of his licence and is thought to be in the Taverham or Hellesdon areas.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in and of stocky build. Members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Anyone who may have seen Watkins, or anyone with information should contact Insp Andy Tomlinson at Earlham Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Large fire at salvage yard

Firefighters are tackling a large salvage yard fire in Hockering. Photo: Denise Bradley

Region’s supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Carer told widow husband who had been dead for ‘some time’ was sleeping

The local government and social care ombudsman has upheld a complaint against Norfolk County Council from the father of a girl with special educational needs about how her educational support was handled. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub told to make ‘major improvements’ after low food hygiene rating

The Horseshoes pub at Billingford on the A143. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It came out of the blue’: More than 200 firms lose out after collapse of 150-year-old building company

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man killed in crash with VW campervan

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the crash happened. Photo: Google Maps

Running column: Mark Armstrong is trying to stay disciplined to emerge from slump

Emma Jacobs has clearly got her running mojo after the Dereham 5K. Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Men arrested over Bawsey Mill shooting released

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists