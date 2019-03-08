Police appeal to trace wanted man who may be in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace Kieron Watkins, who is thought to be in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man thought to be in Norwich.

Kieron Watkins, 31, is wanted on recall for breaching the terms of his licence and is thought to be in the Taverham or Hellesdon areas.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in and of stocky build. Members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Anyone who may have seen Watkins, or anyone with information should contact Insp Andy Tomlinson at Earlham Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.