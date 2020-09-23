Burglar uses ladder to climb into home in broad daylight
PUBLISHED: 10:50 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 23 September 2020
Norfolk Police
Cash and Jewellery were stolen from a home after a burglar used a ladder to climb into a first-floor window in broad daylight.
Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a burglary at a property in East Harling.
An unknown male suspect is believed to have forced entry into a property in Memorial Green on Saturday, September 19.
It is believed that the offender entered a first-floor window of the property by use of a ladder, between 9.45am and 10.30am.
A quantity of cash and jewellery was taken during the burglary.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area at the time should contact DC Mark Tate at Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/65914/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.