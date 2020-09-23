Burglar uses ladder to climb into home in broad daylight

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a burglary at a property in East Harling. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Cash and Jewellery were stolen from a home after a burglar used a ladder to climb into a first-floor window in broad daylight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a burglary at a property in East Harling.

An unknown male suspect is believed to have forced entry into a property in Memorial Green on Saturday, September 19.

It is believed that the offender entered a first-floor window of the property by use of a ladder, between 9.45am and 10.30am.

A quantity of cash and jewellery was taken during the burglary.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area at the time should contact DC Mark Tate at Thetford Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/65914/20.