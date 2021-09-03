Items worth £2,400 - including chainsaw - stolen in burglary

Published: 12:08 PM September 3, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Stiffkey, North Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Items worth £2,400, including a chainsaw, were stolen from a lock-up outside a property in Stiffkey.

The lock-up on Church Street was broken into at sometime between 5pm on Friday, August 25 and 7am on Tuesday, August 31.

A number of items worth approximately £2,400 were stolen. Items included two concrete breakers, a chainsaw, an electric strimmer, a brush cutter and some batteries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information concerning it, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Greenwood in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/63688/21. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.