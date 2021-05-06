News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Have you seen this rare stolen Star Wars coin?

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:47 AM May 6, 2021    Updated: 10:51 AM May 6, 2021
One side of the Star Wars coin which was stolen in a Norwich burglary on December 20, 2020.

One side of the Star Wars coin which was stolen in a Norwich burglary on December 20, 2020. - Credit: Norfolk Police

People are being asked to look out for a rare Star Wars gold coin which was stolen in a burglary.

The coin, marking the 30th anniversary of the film franchise, was taken from a home on St Leonards Road, Norwich, on December 20 last year, along with a gold wedding band, crucifix and chain.

One side of the Star Wars coin which was stolen from St Leonards Road in Norwich in December 2020.

One side of the Star Wars coin which was stolen from St Leonards Road in Norwich in December 2020. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police revealed the Star Wars coin was on a list of stolen items from across Norfolk which are yet to be recovered by officers.

Other outstanding goods include:

A sterling silver peacock ornament engraved with silver gilt tail feathers (crime reference 36/87113/20);

Two pairs of silver peacock and peahen chicks (36/87113/20);

Victorian tea set including a coffee pot, teapot, cream jug and sugar bowl, engraved with fruit and inscribed with a crest and the initials London 1861, 70oz,  by R Hennell (36/87113/20);

Most Read

  1. 1 Widow fighting for wedding refund
  2. 2 Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat
  3. 3 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
  1. 4 Norwich shop worker beaten with hammer in row over phone refund
  2. 5 Garden centre launches outdoor eating with wood-fired pizza and waffles
  3. 6 Mother still 'grieving' for son who suffered life-changing brain injuries in crash
  4. 7 Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'
  5. 8 MPs join the call to suspend gallbladder surgeon
  6. 9 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
  7. 10 Teen in serious condition after bank holiday crash

A set of Sheraton pattern flatware made in Sheffield in 1953-54 in a fitted canteen (36/87113/20);

A gold Cleopatra necklace (36/85659/20);

A gold Cleopatra necklace which was stolen in Norfolk burglary and still outstanding.

A gold Cleopatra necklace which was stolen in Norfolk burglary and still outstanding. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 68.5cm sterling silver swan table centre piece with removeable rose bowl (36/87113/20)

The decorative swan which was stolen in Norfolk burglary.

The decorative swan which was stolen in Norfolk burglary. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The crime reference for the Star Wars coin is 36/91663/20. Call  Andrea Tyler from Norfolk Police CID support on 101 or email andrea.tyler@norfolk.pnn.police.uk



Norfolk Police
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The overturned HGV on the verge of the A47 at Scarning

Norfolk Police | Updated

A47 opens 18 hours after HGV overturns in crash with car

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Families faced hour-long queues for rides at the Funderworld attraction at Norfolk Showground.

Families criticise ‘crazy queues’ at bank holiday funfair attraction

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Turner of Aspect Housing.

Tributes to 'brilliant man' devoted to helping Norwich homeless

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Bungay High School positive Covid test

School year group and bus passengers told to isolate after Covid case

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon