Have you seen this rare stolen Star Wars coin?

Published: 10:47 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM May 6, 2021

One side of the Star Wars coin which was stolen in a Norwich burglary on December 20, 2020. - Credit: Norfolk Police

People are being asked to look out for a rare Star Wars gold coin which was stolen in a burglary.

The coin, marking the 30th anniversary of the film franchise, was taken from a home on St Leonards Road, Norwich, on December 20 last year, along with a gold wedding band, crucifix and chain.

One side of the Star Wars coin which was stolen from St Leonards Road in Norwich in December 2020. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police revealed the Star Wars coin was on a list of stolen items from across Norfolk which are yet to be recovered by officers.

Other outstanding goods include:

A sterling silver peacock ornament engraved with silver gilt tail feathers (crime reference 36/87113/20);

Two pairs of silver peacock and peahen chicks (36/87113/20);

Victorian tea set including a coffee pot, teapot, cream jug and sugar bowl, engraved with fruit and inscribed with a crest and the initials London 1861, 70oz, by R Hennell (36/87113/20);

A set of Sheraton pattern flatware made in Sheffield in 1953-54 in a fitted canteen (36/87113/20);

A gold Cleopatra necklace (36/85659/20);

A gold Cleopatra necklace which was stolen in Norfolk burglary and still outstanding. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 68.5cm sterling silver swan table centre piece with removeable rose bowl (36/87113/20)

The decorative swan which was stolen in Norfolk burglary. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The crime reference for the Star Wars coin is 36/91663/20. Call Andrea Tyler from Norfolk Police CID support on 101 or email andrea.tyler@norfolk.pnn.police.uk







