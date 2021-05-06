Have you seen this rare stolen Star Wars coin?
- Credit: Norfolk Police
People are being asked to look out for a rare Star Wars gold coin which was stolen in a burglary.
The coin, marking the 30th anniversary of the film franchise, was taken from a home on St Leonards Road, Norwich, on December 20 last year, along with a gold wedding band, crucifix and chain.
Norfolk Police revealed the Star Wars coin was on a list of stolen items from across Norfolk which are yet to be recovered by officers.
Other outstanding goods include:
A sterling silver peacock ornament engraved with silver gilt tail feathers (crime reference 36/87113/20);
Two pairs of silver peacock and peahen chicks (36/87113/20);
Victorian tea set including a coffee pot, teapot, cream jug and sugar bowl, engraved with fruit and inscribed with a crest and the initials London 1861, 70oz, by R Hennell (36/87113/20);
A set of Sheraton pattern flatware made in Sheffield in 1953-54 in a fitted canteen (36/87113/20);
A gold Cleopatra necklace (36/85659/20);
A 68.5cm sterling silver swan table centre piece with removeable rose bowl (36/87113/20)
The crime reference for the Star Wars coin is 36/91663/20. Call Andrea Tyler from Norfolk Police CID support on 101 or email andrea.tyler@norfolk.pnn.police.uk