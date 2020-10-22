School left with hundreds of pounds in damages after burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a school in Sporle, near Swaffham. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A school has been left with hundreds of pounds in damages following a burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a school in Sporle, near Swaffham.

It is believed the offender(s) entered the Church of England Primary Academy during the night between Tuesday, October 20, and Wednesday, October 21.

Sometime between 6:30pm and 8am, the suspects entered the school, on The Street, and forced entry into the pre-school section of the building.

Nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident, but several hundreds of pounds worth of damage was made to an electronic door locking system.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the time, or has information should contact PC Sophie Webster at Dereham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/74288/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.