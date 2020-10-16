Search

Police keen to reunite stolen goods with owners

PUBLISHED: 10:19 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 16 October 2020

Norfolk police are appealing for help to trace the owners of some suspected stolen items.Picture: @Norfolkpolice Twitter

Police are keen to reunite items believed to have been stolen with their owners.

Norfolk police are appealing for help to trace the owners of some suspected stolen items.

The items which include a purse, trinket boxes, necklaces and a comb were found after police stopped a vehicle on Rudham Road in Massingham in August.

Police have now posted the pictures on their social media page in the hope of reuniting them with their owners.

In the tweet, Norfolk police said: “If you recognise these items please contact PC Kane Casburn on 101.”

