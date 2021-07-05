Man jumped by baseball bat gang suffers punctured lung and broken leg

Published: 11:51 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM July 5, 2021

A man was left with serious injuries after a gang attacked him with a baseball bat in Thetford. - Credit: Archant

A 33-year-old man has been left with a punctured lung and broken leg after he was jumped by a gang armed with a baseball bat.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Thetford in the early hours of Saturday morning July 3.

It happened between 2am and 3am as the victim was walking home.

As he reached St John’s play area the victim was jumped by a group of four to five people.

The victim was attacked with a baseball bat and suffered a broken leg, punctured lung, bruising and a cut to the leg.

He was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Gareth Davies at Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime number 36/47188/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



