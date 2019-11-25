Search

Arrest made after city shop window smashed

PUBLISHED: 11:19 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 25 November 2019

Queens Road in Norwich. Police are appealing for information after a shop window on the street was smashed. Picture: Google

Police are appealing for information after a shop window was damaged in Norwich.

The glass window of the shop in Queens Road was broken at around 7.15pm on Saturday, November 23.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who may hold dash cam footage from the area at the time, are asked to contact PC Simon Hawkins on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/8210/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

