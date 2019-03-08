Police appeal after motorcyclist punches car
PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 24 April 2019
A motorcycle and car were waiting at a Norfolk road crossing when the motorcyclist punched and broke one of the car’s windows.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened near Blofield last week.
A black Nissan X-Trail and a red motorcycle were travelling along Woodbastwick Road between 12.15pm and 12.30pm on Friday April 19.
When the driver of the Nissan got to the crossing between Belt Road and Primrose Corner, the motorcyclist, who was dressed in black leathers, approached the car and punched a window, causing it to break.
The driver of the car was not injured.
It is believed a number of cars would have been in the area at the time.
Any witnesses, or anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC Darryl Robinson at Sprowston Police Station on 101.
