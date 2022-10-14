Norfolk police 'not telling victims their cases are closed'

An inspection report said Norfolk police needs to keep victims better informed about investigations - Credit: PA

Norfolk Constabulary has been told it risks losing the confidence of the public, after a watchdog found some crime victims were not even told their investigations had been dropped.

The criticism comes after the annual inspection of the force was carried out by HM Inspectorate of Prisons and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

In its report, the watchdog said the service "required improvement" in the way it dealt with the public and said it was not keeping victims routinely informed about the progress of investigations.

“This means there is a risk that victims’ wishes aren’t being fully represented and considered before the crime is finalised,” it stated.

Norfolk police has maintained or improved in most areas, but there are some areas that needs to improve, said inspectors. - Credit: Archant

Not always being kept updated, particularly for serious crimes, risked victims losing confidence in investigations, it added.

Roy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said overall the force had “improved its crime investigation, but more needs to be done”.

However, his annual report said Norfolk was among the best forces for charging or summonsing offenders and the opening of Swaffham and Broadland Gate specialist complex case hubs would further help investigations.

“However, there is still scope for improvement as supervision can be variable, and in some cases investigative opportunities aren’t taken,” he added.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford - Credit: Jason Bye

Chief constable Paul Sanford said: “We are pleased that they see the direction of travel for the force is good. We have made improvements from the last inspection. I see this as a staging post to where we want to get to.”

He said the force would be working to address highlighted failings including “routinely keeping victims up to date with how we are getting on with our inquiries”.

It was also working to improve officers' recording of why suspects had been stopped and searched after no reasonable grounds were found in a third of cases reviewed.

Norfolk police officers are failing to properly record grounds for stop and search - Credit: PA

Inspectors said this risked the public “losing confidence in its use of these powers”.

It also said the force should consider reviewing its use of handcuffing compliant people during searches which “appears to be unjustified”.

Mr Sanford said it was investing in technology to allow officers to record grounds digitally to raise standards.

“Stop and search remains an important tool for us to reduce crime. I don’t want this report to deter my officers from using it,” he added.

The report said the force should consider reviewing its use of handcuffing - Credit: PA

The force was praised for its good use of resources amid a rise in the police precept on council tax bills.

“They have been clear that our fiscal management and how we look after the pennies is incredibly strong,” said Mr Sanford.

“I know now more than ever in the cost of living crisis there will be public scrutiny and I am pleased we are rated as outstanding in that area.”