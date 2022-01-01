15 arrests on ‘quieter than usual’ New Year’s Eve

Fifteen people were arrested across Norfolk amid subdued New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Drink related offences saw officers arrest overly boisterous revellers as police responded to fewer than normal call-outs with officers.

Despite a record number of Covid-19 cases the government decided against bringing in additional restrictions with Boris Johnson urging people to go out and celebrate New Year’s Eve,

Additional high visibility patrols were put in place in Norwich and other hot spots popular with revellers.

Police said officers had made seven arrests in Norwich, six in Great Yarmouth and two in King’s Lynn.

Superintendent Kris Barnard from Norfolk Police - Credit: Archant

Superintendent Kris Barnard from Norfolk Police said: “Many people headed out to venues to enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebrations last night. Generally, it wasn’t as busy as previous years, and most people had a good night.

“Arrests were made during the evening for offences of drunk and disorderly, assault, drink driving and the breach of direction to leave notices.”

The total is in line with the final weekend before Christmas when 12 people were arrested following double the amount of officers were put on patrol around clubs and bars in Norwich.

Teams carrying out river patrols on New Year's Eve in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue

River safety and recovery boat teams from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue were also carrying out New Year patrols along the River Wensum in Norwich.

A spokesman said the team intervened to help a person in crisis in the early hours and handed them over to police and had also been called to assist with a missing person.

“It was a busy night for the team patrolling but also proof that early interventions can help save lives,” he added.

“We would also like to thank all those who stopped and spoke with the team and wished us a happy new year and to those who offered us some of their cheesy chips.”

