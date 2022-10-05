Crime victims to get video call rather than visit from police

People who have been the victim of some forms of crime will receive a video call from officers rather than in-person visits.

Norfolk has launched the trial of online virtual face-to-face interviews in a bid to speed up its response to 101 calls.

Norfolk police control room at Wymondham - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The public is urged to use 101 when an emergency response is not required, such as reporting a stolen car, criminal damage, suspected drug dealing or wanting to give information about a crime.

Last month Norfolk’s chief constable Paul Sanford admitted non-emergency calls can take longer than 14 minutes to answer.

The wait to have a 101-call answered remains one of the contentious areas for the public when dealing with the police.

Norfolk is piloting a system called Rapid Video Response which started this week and will run for six months initially when its success will be evaluated.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

“It will enable callers to be offered the option of a diary appointment online within 24 hours of contacting the police,” said a spokeswoman.

“We will be looking at using this for a number of slower time responses. People will be offered this pilot service only if the nature of their call is suitable.

“This will be offered in addition to our normal fast time response and will not compromise any crime investigations, it will enhance it through, in some cases, speedier interaction with a police officer.”

Introduction of the technology follows an assessment of similar systems used by forces in other areas including Kent.

A report to a recent accountability held by Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: “The advantage for the victim is that they can have a “face to face” meeting with an officer at a time that works for them.

People are urged to use 101 when an emergency response is not required - Credit: Archant

“The advantage to the police is this way of working can provide a speedier service as well as providing a more efficient and potentially greener police response.”

Police have previously admitted tens of thousands of 101 calls went unanswered as they prioritised emergencies.

However figures earlier this year showed Norfolk was among best for 999 response time targets, with 84pc answered within 10 seconds and a further 15.5pc were answered in under a minute.

