Police chief admits 101 callers left hanging on more than 14 minutes

Norfolk’s chief constable has admitted 101 non-emergency calls to his force can take longer than 14 minutes to answer.

Paul Sanford said one in 10 callers were left hanging on the line but argued this was better than other public agencies such as the passport office.

The wait to have a 101-call answered remains one of the contentious areas for those dealing with the police.

The public is urged to use 101 when an emergency response is not required, such as reporting a stolen car, criminal damage, suspected drug dealing or wanting to give information about a crime.

Quizzed about response times by Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie at a recent accountability meeting, Mr Sanford said the same control room staff answered both 999 and 101 calls.

Prioritising increasing numbers of 999 calls had impacted on 101 wait times; however 90pc were answered within 14 minutes, he said.

“These figures are higher than I would want but nationally we are in a strong position and are better than other public agencies such as the passport office,” he added.

“Over the last few years we have given more resources to our switchboard service thanks to the precept funding.”

Norfolk police has previously admitted tens of thousands of 101 calls went unanswered as they prioritised emergencies.

A national public consultation on 999 and 101 services earlier this year looked at newer methods for people to contact police such as social media and web chat.

A report on progress to upgrade the Norfolk control room said despite a decline in 101 calls there were “regular examples of members of the public expressing frustration at the waiting time”.

It said a large-scale review of 24/7 control room staffing was looking at the best model to deal with public calls while also exploring secure video technology and a ‘queue buster” function where callers can avoid hanging on by opting to be called back.

The report said part of the increased council tax police precept funding had “significantly increased the size of the team and the hours they worked”.

“The new team has seen the amount of calls abandoned drop to below five per cent and for 80pc of calls to be answered within 30 seconds,” it added.

Figures earlier this year showed Norfolk was among best for 999 response time targets, with 84pc answered within 10 seconds and a further 15.5pc were answered in under a minute.