Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

People urged to have their say on police 101 and 999 services

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:08 AM May 23, 2022
Norfolk Constabulary police car responding to an emergency. Photo: Steve Adams

Norfolk police car responding to an emergency. - Credit: Archant

People in Norfolk are being asked for their views on police 101 and 999 services.

A public consultation includes questions about understanding of the reporting systems used by emergency services, as well as seeking views on newer methods of contact such as social media and web chat.

The police contact survey, run by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, runs until June 26.

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into t

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie, said: “The needs of those making contact with their local police through the 101 system or 999 must be understood and forces must prioritise those most in need.

“In addition, new technology deployed by some forces presents significant opportunities to speed up responses and open lines of communication with people who might not be comfortable using traditional methods.”

Norfolk police has previously admitted tens of thousands of calls to non-emergency 101 went unanswered as they were forced to prioritise increasing calls to 999.

• People can complete the survey online.

