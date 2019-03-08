Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

What are your three words? App rolled out in Norfolk to help police pinpoint rural locations

PUBLISHED: 06:30 26 June 2019

An app now being rolled out by Norfolk police could help officers reach people in insolated parts of the country quicker. Picture: Archant

An app now being rolled out by Norfolk police could help officers reach people in insolated parts of the country quicker. Picture: Archant

Archant 2018

An app now being rolled out by Norfolk police could help officers reach people in insolated parts of the country quicker.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at NOSCAS 2018. PIC: Neil PerryChief Constable Simon Bailey at NOSCAS 2018. PIC: Neil Perry

The app, what3words, divides the world into a grid of three-metre squares, which are converted from coordinators into a three-word address.

Police gave an example of exists/roof/plod, which refers to a precise point next to a road on the Norfolk Broads.

It is hoped the app will make it easier and quicker for people across Norfolk to share a precise location in an emergency, helping police better serve their rural communities.

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said: "Our rural communities told us about this remarkable technology that can pinpoint a precise location.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

You may also want to watch:

"We know it can be difficult for people living and working in the more isolated parts of Norfolk to give us their exact location and this technology could be groundbreaking in helping us to continue to better serve and support our communities.

"It's also another example of our commitment to the ongoing partnership between the very best in technology and modern policing. The three-word address given for an area can accurately pinpoint a caller or incident so officers can then be dispatched to the precise location.

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green, said: "When I was elected as the PCC, I pledged to drive forward Norfolk's approach to tackling rural crime and this is an important step in using 21st century technology to detect, prevent and disrupt criminality in rural areas and ensure officers can reach people quicker."

Photo: James Bass.Photo: James Bass.

Chris Sheldrick the founder of what3words, said: "It troubles me to think that if an emergency had happened, we would have struggled to tell emergency services where help was needed fast enough to avoid extensive damage.

"It's incredible to see UK forces like Norfolk embrace technology to respond effectively and quickly to people in need."

The what3words system, which is available in more than 35 languages, has been added to Norfolk Constabulary's Computer system and will go live in the next month.

The app is available for iPhone and Android users for free.

Most Read

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Royal VIP to visit this year’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Something about this car near illegal rave drew the attention of police

The car spotted by police near the rave over the weekend Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Pair of suspected drug drivers arrested by police

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested two suspected drug drivers. Picture: Matthew Usher

Technical issues hit calls to Norfolk police

Norfolk police's 101 number has been hit by technical issues. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What are your three words? App rolled out in Norfolk to help police pinpoint rural locations

An app now being rolled out by Norfolk police could help officers reach people in insolated parts of the country quicker. Picture: Archant

Vision for county to be unveiled at Royal Norfolk Show

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists