Norfolk pension scammers could cost people their life savings
- Credit: PA
Scammers targeting Norfolk people by telling them they can recover lost pensions could cost them their life savings, experts have warned.
Norfolk Trading Standards received reports of letters, emails and cold calls from bogus pension recovery schemes telling people they can find pensions which have been lost or paid into and forgotten about.
Scammers attempt to steal personal information before trying to take their targets' cash.
The regulator said victims of the scam can "lose their life savings" and be "left facing retirement with limited income".
Trading Standards said that while some of the companies may be genuine, many are fraudsters, leading it to warn people to be ultra-cautious, especially if they are asked to part with sensitive information.
After a ban was introduced in 2019, companies who make unsolicited phone calls to people about their pensions are now liable to legal action, including fines of up to £500,000.
According to the Financial Conduct Authority, pension fraudsters targeted over £2m worth of pension schemes in five months during 2021.
Most Read
- 1 'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours
- 2 5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk
- 3 School apologises for sudden teacher changes at end of term
- 4 Do you dare explore the paranormal in the city's hidden tunnels?
- 5 Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire
- 6 'Emotion and goosebumps' - City loud and proud at Norwich Pride 2022
- 7 Man, 81, discovers dozens of relatives he didn't know existed
- 8 Norfolk-born F1 star claims first ever pole position
- 9 Old-fashioned harvest recreates our bygone farming heritage
- 10 City's smallest pub adds outdoor seating and plans to open on extra day
Anyone who is targeted by the scam is urged to report it to the Information Commissioner’s Office via their website, or by calling 0303 123 1113.