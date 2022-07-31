Norfolk pension scammers could cost people their life savings

Scammers are targeting Norfolk people telling them they can recover their lost pensions. - Credit: PA

Scammers targeting Norfolk people by telling them they can recover lost pensions could cost them their life savings, experts have warned.

Norfolk Trading Standards received reports of letters, emails and cold calls from bogus pension recovery schemes telling people they can find pensions which have been lost or paid into and forgotten about.

Scammers attempt to steal personal information before trying to take their targets' cash.

The regulator said victims of the scam can "lose their life savings" and be "left facing retirement with limited income".

Trading Standards said that while some of the companies may be genuine, many are fraudsters, leading it to warn people to be ultra-cautious, especially if they are asked to part with sensitive information.

After a ban was introduced in 2019, companies who make unsolicited phone calls to people about their pensions are now liable to legal action, including fines of up to £500,000.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority, pension fraudsters targeted over £2m worth of pension schemes in five months during 2021.

Anyone who is targeted by the scam is urged to report it to the Information Commissioner’s Office via their website, or by calling 0303 123 1113.