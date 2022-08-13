Norfolk's police and crime commissioner will hold his first public meeting since the coronavirus pandemic next week.

Giles Orpen-Smellie had been due to host the meeting on August 3 where people could question the county's chief constable and other senior police officers.

That meeting had to be cancelled after Mr Orpen-Smellie decided to self-isolate after he tested positive for Covid.

But the public meeting will now take place at the offices of Breckland Council on Tuesday (August 16) at 10am with members of the public welcome to attend and observe.

People who had submitted questions and were due to attend to hear the answer will be offered the opportunity to have their issues held over until the future meeting or to receive written responses.

The meetings have previously taken place using a virtual format as a precautionary step against Covid.