News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk PCC to hold first public meeting since Covid pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:53 PM August 13, 2022
Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into t

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner will hold his first public meeting since the coronavirus pandemic next week.

Giles Orpen-Smellie had been due to host the meeting on August 3 where people could question the county's chief constable and other senior police officers.

That meeting had to be cancelled after Mr Orpen-Smellie decided to self-isolate after he tested positive for Covid.

But the public meeting will now take place at the offices of Breckland Council on Tuesday (August 16) at 10am with members of the public welcome to attend and observe.

People who had submitted questions and were due to attend to hear the answer will be offered the opportunity to have their issues held over until the future meeting or to receive written responses.

The meetings have previously taken place using a virtual format as a precautionary step against Covid.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight

Norwich Live News

Major incident in city after reports of stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Norfolk Live News

Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Steve Kennedy-Smith's car after it was struck by a train at a level crossing at Great Plumstead, near Norwich

Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon