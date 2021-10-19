News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk PCC speaking to MPs since 'horrific' death of Sir David Amess

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 AM October 19, 2021   
Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie has been talking to MPs since the stabbing of Sir David Amess. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner has been speaking to the county's MPs in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess.

The 69-year-old Tory veteran, who had been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured after being stabbed several times at a constituency surgery in Essex on Friday.

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Norfolk's police and crime commissioner, said the circumstances behind the death of Sir David Amess were "horrific and incredibly sad" adding that an "attack on an elected member is an attack on the democracy that is the cornerstone of this country".

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “Closer to home, this tragedy has rightly raised questions about how we ensure the safety of our MPs and I have been speaking to them over the last few days, hearing their concerns and thoughts."

He added he was in direct contact with the chief constable over the issue while it is understood MPs will be contacted by their local force to discuss their security arrangements.

Norfolk

