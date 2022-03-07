Put YOUR crime concerns direct to Norfolk police boss

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People have the opportunity to quiz the county’s police and crime commissioner about crime and policing in their community.

New ‘Time to Talk’ surgery meetings are being held virtually or over the telephone to give people direct one-to-one access to Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie.

The next virtual surgery will take place on Friday, March 11, with people being allocated 15-minute slots to raise any questions or concerns.

The public sessions were launched last month. "It is clear from the last event that people have a lot to say about policing in Norfolk,” said Mr Orpen-Smellie.

"I was at times moved by some of the conversations I had, and I hope the sessions continue to be a positive, constructive way for residents to air their concerns."

Anyone wanting to book a session, between 9.30am and 12.30pm, should email: opccn@norfolk.police.uk or call 01953 424455.

Alternatively submit a request via the Norfolk PCC website. Requests must be no later than midday on March 10.

