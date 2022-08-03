News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police boss postpones first post-pandemic public meeting - due to Covid

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:58 AM August 3, 2022
Norfolk's Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner has been forced to postpone his first time in-public meeting since the pandemic - because he has Covid.

Giles Orpen-Smellie had been due to host the meeting on August 3 where people could question the chief constable Paul Sanford and other senior police officers.

But following a positive test for Covid, he has made the decision to self-isolate at home and a new date will be announced for the accountability meeting.

People who had submitted questions and were due to attend to hear the answer will be offered the opportunity to have their issues held over until the future meeting or to receive written responses.

The meetings have previously taken place using a virtual format as a precautionary step against Covid.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “Previous meetings have shown that people across Norfolk are keen to understand crime and policing in their communities and have submitted questions on a wide range of subjects.”

