Norfolk policing boss to meet public over crime concerns

People are being offered the opportunity to quiz the county’s police and crime commissioner in one-to-one sessions.

The ‘Time to Talk’ surgery meeting, being held virtually or over the phone, will take place on Friday, June 17, with people able to raise issues about crime and policing directly with Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie.

The initiative was launched earlier this year and previous meetings had been “really informative”, said Mr Orpen-Smellie.

“People clearly have a lot to say about crime and policing, and whilst I am not able to intervene for one side against another in an open case, this is a perfect way to raise any concerns with myself on a one-to-one basis,” he added.

Among the issues that may be raised are the PCC’s new police, crime and community safety plan, launched in March, that set out priorities for policing in Norfolk.

Anyone wanting to book a session, between 9.30am and 12.30pm, should email: opccn@norfolk.police.uk or call 01953 424455.

Alternatively submit a request via the Norfolk PCC website. Requests must be no later than midday on June 16.