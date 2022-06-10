Crime commissioner joins walk in memory of women killed

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie with Magdalene Group volunteers - Credit: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner has joined members of a Norwich-based charity on a special walk to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

Giles Orpen-Smellie took part in the Norwich leg of the event organised by the Magdalene Group, whose members walked a collective 141 miles throughout May to raise funds for the charity.

The group has been supporting women and young people affected by exploitation and sexual violence for nearly 30 years.

141 walkers carrying the banner displaying names of every women killed at the hands of men in 2021 - Credit: Magdalene Group

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “It was a pleasure to take part in such a worthy event, not only to get to know those involved in the charity and hear about their vital work but to help spread the message that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated in Norfolk."

The charity said 141 miles had been selected to honour the 141 women who were killed at the hands of men in 2021, with a flag bearing their names being carried by walkers.

CEO Suzi Heybourne said: “The proceeds will support the work of both our adult and young people's services.”