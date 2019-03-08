Police patrols continue after spate of objects thrown at cars

Norfolk police has been carrying out patrols on the Norfolk and Suffolk border following the recent spate of objects being thrown at cars.

Patrols continue on the A143 and A146 following recent reports of damage to motor vehicles @SouthNorfPolice pic.twitter.com/73yYi7q2b6 — Jason Selvarajah (@InspSelvarajah) June 15, 2019

Police are currently investigating a number of incidents involving vehicles being damaged along roads in various villages and towns in and around the A146, A143 and the B1062.

A man, aged in his 20s and from the Loddon area, was arrested on Wednesday, June 12 on suspicion of criminal damage. He was subsequently been released on bail until July 9 pending further enquiries.

Inspector Jason Selvarajah of South Norfolk police said patrols were continuing on the A143 and A146 in connection to the reports of damage to vehicles.

He said: "All of the incidents have occurred during the evening or overnight when visibility will be reduced for motorists so it is fortunate that no one has so far been hurt and although the damage will be costly to victims, it has not cost them their lives."

Anyone who has been a victim, or has any information about these incidents or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact PC Andy Barkway at Norfolk police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/32365/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org