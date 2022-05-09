Paedophile teacher and preacher has jail sentence reduced on appeal

Convicted Norfolk sex offender John Turner has had his sentence reduced on appeal. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A former Norfolk teacher and lay preacher who was jailed for 16 years after being exposed as a paedophile has had his sentence reduced.

John Turner had been a teacher at Whitefriars school in King's Lynn as well as a choirmaster and cub scout leader in West Winch during the 1970s and 1980s.

He was jailed last October after being convicted of nine indecent assaults and three counts of indecency with a child.

The court had heard he abused his positions of trust to subject boys aged between seven and 14 to unwanted touching during boating holidays in the Norfolk Broads and at a scout camp.

Whitefriars school in King's Lynn where convicted sex offender John Turner once taught. - Credit: Matt Usher

Some of his offending took place at the church where he preached and at his home, after he enticed boys with promises of alcohol.

He was exposed when some of the victims went to the police in 2018.

Turner, of Coronation Avenue, West Winch, had denied the offences but was jailed by Judge Maureen Bacon after being found guilty at Norwich Crown Court.

But after the 75-year-old was granted permission to appeal his defence team successfully argued that his sentence was excessive.

While stating his offending had “a devastating impact” on his victims, three judges at London's Court of Appeal agreed to reduce Turner's prison sentence to 12 years.

Setting out the reason for the reduction the judges said the original sentence “did not properly reflect the gravity of the offending”.

They said during her ruling Judge Bacon had cited sexual acts against one victim that were not part of the prosecution case and “for that reason the sentences for those counts were higher than they would otherwise have been”.

The part of Turner's jail term relating to offences against other victims was upheld.

Judge Maureen Bacon - Credit: Archant

Before Turner was sentenced last year, the court heard a statement from one of his victims who described the torment he had felt as a result of the abuse.

"There's not been a day that's gone by that I've not thought about this,” he stated.

Another one of Turner's victims never got to see justice after he died after making a complaint to police, but his sister made a statement about the devastating effect Turner's offending had on her brother.

Sentencing Turner, Judge Bacon had said his “accomplished deceit gave you free rein to abuse those boys that you had been entrusted to care for".