News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Video

On the ground as anti-knife crime patrols target hotspots

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:34 PM November 17, 2021
Sgt Matt Paine, dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie and Inspector Ian Cox

Sgt Matt Paine, dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie and Inspector Ian Cox undertaking anti-knife crime patrol in Thorpe Marriott as part of Operation Sceptre. - Credit: Neil Perry

Extra patrols and searches are being undertaken at dozens of areas across Norfolk identified as potential knife crime hotspots.

Norfolk Police will be one of 44 forces nationally involved in Operation Sceptre, a week of action taking place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

Local neighbourhood policing teams, alongside drugs officers and specialist dog handlers, are conducting patrols and sweeping the street on the lookout for knives.

Police dog Lottie who was used during a sweep for knives in Thorpe Marriott.

Police dog Lottie who was used during a sweep for knives in Thorpe Marriott. - Credit: Neil Perry

One patrol took place at Thorpe Marriott skatepark, a popular local hang-out next to Marriott’s Way, where officers were joined by dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie, who was used to search the surrounding area. 

Sgt Matt Paine said: “This area is a hub in the area for young people to come down and it is worthy of interest for us.

“The local team patrol here as part of their anti-social behaviour work during the evening and they will be heightening that during the course of this week.”

Sgt Matt Paine, dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie and Inspector Ian Cox

Sgt Matt Paine, dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie and Inspector Ian Cox undertaking anti-knife crime patrol in Thorpe Marriott as part of Operation Sceptre. - Credit: Neil Perry

Lottie was used to search surrounding bushes and woods with it being a known tactic for criminals to leave weapons hidden in specific places. 

Inspector Ian Cox said: “This is one of a whole number of areas across the county where we have done our research and identified a higher level of anti-social behaviour meriting additional patrols whether that be to offer reassurance or to use the dogs to see if there are any discarded knives.

Police vehicles

Extra patrols are being carried out at dozens of areas identifed as possible knife crime hotspots. - Credit: Neil Perry

“It is not that we are saying this or other areas are necessarily massive knife hotspots, that isn’t the case, but it is an area of heightened antisocial behaviour and doing patrols and sweeps helps us build up a picture and offers reassurance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
  2. 2 Thickthorn roundabout hearing over in 15 minutes - after nobody turns up
  3. 3 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
  1. 4 Mum's three-year battle with trust over daughter's forest attendance
  2. 5 Warning - shock as pig's head left on spike at beauty spot
  3. 6 Norfolk man, 76, jailed for 'appalling' sexual abuse of girl
  4. 7 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  5. 8 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
  6. 9 Tribute to couple of 70 years who died within a day of each other
  7. 10 Banham Poultry deaths: Police investigate possible manslaughter

“And this is getting replicated dozens and dozens of times with similar patrols throughout Operation Sceptre week.” 

Dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie search shelter

Dog handler PC Frances Peters with Lottie search shelter found in woodland at Thorpe Marriott as part of Operation Sceptre. - Credit: Neil Perry

The operation is also an opportunity to gather intelligence and a passing local dog walker, who says he organises litter picking, helped to identify a makeshift shelter in nearby woods where a bag that may have been used for drugs was sniffed out. 

“This is what it is all about," said Inspector Cox. "It's just the sort of place where you might find an old discarded knife that youngsters might pick up and then might later get into an argument where it all goes wrong."

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ann and William Brennan's hotel, Gissing Hall. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Celia Wigg For: EDP A

Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
The car park at Salhouse Broad, pictured in August 2021

Plan to expand car park at beauty spot

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Captain America's in Norwich has only just reopened after 10 months closed due to refurbishment works and Covid lockdowns.

City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon