Investigation continues into Norfolk officer in group chat with Wayne Couzens

Published: 5:22 PM October 22, 2021

The Norfolk Police officer who shared “discriminatory messages” in a Whatsapp chat with Sarah Everard's killer is under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Investigations are continuing into the conduct of the five officers in the group chat with Wayne Couzens.

Five officers from three forces - three from the Metropolitan Police, one from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and one from Norfolk Constabulary, and one former Met officer - are being investigated over allegations they sent “discriminatory messages” over WhatsApp between March and October 2019.

Another individual in the groupchat was David Carrick, an officer from Stevenage who has been accused of raping a woman he met on tinder.

Sarah Everard - Credit: Metropolitan Police

This information was recovered from an old mobile phone found during the police probe into Ms Everard’s murder.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence after kidnapping, raping, and murdering 33-year-old Ms Everard earlier this year.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “The allegations involved in (this investigation), if proven, have the capacity to further undermine public confidence in policing.

“They also once more illustrate the potential consequences for officers and come at a time when policing standards and culture have never been more firmly in the spotlight.”

Police are also investigating an officer who was part of the search for Ms Everard, after they shared "an inappropriate graphic, depicting violence against women.”

Jo Rust lights a candle in memory of Sarah Everard. Pictured: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We’re fully co-operating with the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) in the course of their investigation.

"We can confirm the officer has been suspended from duty while the allegations are under investigation. The IOPC are leading this investigation which is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Seven officers are alleged to have breached conduct by sharing information on Couzens’ prosecution and details of his interview.

Five police officers from four forces are facing disciplinary action over messages shared on social media about Sarah Everard’s killer

These misconduct meetings are generally conducted behind closed doors while hearings are meant to take place in public.

