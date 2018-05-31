More than 400 knife crimes recorded in Norfolk last year, new figures reveal

Norfolk saw more knife crimes than days of the week in 2019, new ONS figures have revealed Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Norfolk saw more knife crimes than days of the year in 2019 in a record high, new figures have revealed.

Assistant chief constable Nick Davison. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Assistant chief constable Nick Davison. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Annual figures published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has shown that Norfolk Constabulary dealt with 412 crimes involving knives or bladed weapons in the 2019 calendar year - more than in any other year on record.

It marks a 14pc increase on the 12 months prior - and is a staggering 164pc higher than the equivalent figure of a decade ago.

Nick Davison, Norfolk’s assistant chief constable, said: “During this year Norfolk has seen 412 recorded knife crime offences. That’s an extra 52 from what was previously recorded in 2018 and represents 0.63pc of the total crime recorded in Norfolk.

“Knife crime offences are broadly happening in two areas - those where it is used or threatened to be used in domestic violence offending and those crimes in public linked directly or indirectly to drug supply.

“Across Norfolk it is our larger urban communities where the 412 recorded crimes occurred.

“The constabulary has domestic violence as a priority and we work hard to support victims with our partners and bring offenders to justice.

“Our work to tackle county lines [drug dealing] under Operation Gravity has continued, and accounts for the recording of knife crime levels as do other operations focusing on people believed to carry knives.

“Running alongside enforcement activity has been our partnership work in Norfolk’s schools providing advice and guidance to young people about the dangers of carrying knives and weapons.”

Last year saw the constabulary hold two knife amnesties, one in March and a second in September, in a bit to quell knife crime.

The March amnesty saw 237 bladed weapons surrendered, including machetes, samurai swords and hunting knives.

Of these, 127 were handed in to the force in Norwich, 67 in Great Yarmouth and 43 in King’s Lynn.

Last month, this newspaper hosted a debate into the rise of knife and drug crime in the region, which saw leading members of the constabulary discuss its approach to the problem and what we can all do to help support it in its response.