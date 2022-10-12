News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk named among UK's least burgled areas

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:00 PM October 12, 2022
Hitchin has been hit by a wave of burglaries, including 11 police are treating as linked. File photo

Norfolk has been named as the third least burgled area in England and Wales - Credit: Archant

Norfolk has been named among the least burgled areas in England and Wales in a new report on home burglaries.

The county ranked as the third least burgled part of the UK with 3.4 burglaries per 1,000 people in the area for the year ending in March 2022.

Just Devon and Cornwall with two burglaries per 1,000 people and Sussex with 3.2 burglaries per 1,000 people ranked above it in the ADT Burglary Report 2022.

The security alarm manufacturer's research aimed to find the most and least burgled areas of the country and to find the risk factors that make people most likely to be burgled.

It found there were 192,060 burglaries in England and Wales last year.

The report also said 70pc of burglaries happened during the week, with most occurring between 6pm and 12am.

According to the research almost half of burglaries are done by someone known to the victim, with purses, cards and money the most targeted items.


Norfolk

