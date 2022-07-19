Profile: Murderer estranged from his family

Nigel Malt who has been found guilty of the murder of his daughter Lauren - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The 44-year-old Nigel Malt had been estranged from his family at the time he killed his eldest daughter.

He had previously been arrested after his wife, Karen, accused him of assault in the spring of 2021.

He had been released on bail, with conditions not to contact his wife or visit her.

But despite that, Malt, who was unemployed at the time of the killing, continued to see his wife and family.

He was drunk and had traces of cocaine in his system on January 23 this year, the day his daughter Lauren died.

Malt, who appeared in the dock with a walking stick during his trial, has a number of medical issues, including a heart condition for which he takes medication for.