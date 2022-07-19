Lauren Malt who was murdered by her father Nigel Malt - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

The oldest of four children Lauren Malt, 19, had been going out with boyfriend Arthur Marnell at the time of her death.

She was a former student at the College of West Anglia and just had recently got a job at the West Winch convenience store where her mother Karen worked.

She was seen by her father as "the only person I've really got in my life" but the pair had a volatile relationship which was ultimately tested by her choice of boyfriend.

Malt had not liked Mr Marnell and had gone to attack him on the night his daughter was killed.

Malt told police in interview that he loved his daughter with all his heart and "would never hurt her".

He said: "It's very hard for me. I really love Lauren. I still love Lauren."