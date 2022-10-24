Murder jury told about ‘explosion of violence’ as woman was stabbed 25 times

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte - Credit: Archant

A woman stabbed to death another woman she had met hours earlier in an “explosion of anger and murderous violence”, a court has heard.

Dace Kalkerte, 50, suffered a total of 25 wounds in an attack at her flat in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, in King's Lynn on April 15 this year.

She died the following day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A new trial of Birute Klicneliene, 50, who is accused of her murder, has began after previous proceedings were halted when a juror was excused for health reasons.

A new jury of nine men and three women was sworn in at King's Lynn Crown Court on Monday (October 24).

Andrew Jackson, opening the case, said Ms Kalkerte had been found in the hallway of the flat while a large knife was found on the kitchen floor.

“Not only was the defendant’s DNA recovered from the handle of the knife, but her T-shirt and trousers were also heavily stained with Ms Kalkerte’s blood,” he said.

“The prosecution say this is consistent with her having carried out the murderous attack.”

Mr Jackson said the two women had only met earlier that evening while drinking with their partners at allotments in the town.

Klicneliene, who was "worse for drink", went with Ms Kalkerte back to her Highgate home arriving at about 10.15pm.

He said at about 11.30pm Ms Kalkerte had been "fatally wounded" including stab wounds to her abdomen that caused internal bleeding that led to her suffering a cardiac arrest.

“There were wounds to her right hand that showed she had tried to defend herself against the knife wielded by her killer,” he added.

The jury heard that Klicneliene had told police she had been asleep on the sofa when she was awoken by noises and had found Ms Kalkerte lying by the front door.

She said she "hugged" the victim and "pulled a knife out of her body" before knocking on doors nearby to try and call for help.

She also claimed to have seen a blond haired or bald man running away from the area.

Mr Jackson said it was the prosecution’s contention that she had carried out the attack in an “explosion of anger and murderous violence”.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, has denied murder.

The trial continues.