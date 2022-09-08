News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Murder trial still due to take place later this year

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:53 PM September 8, 2022
Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood.

Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The trial of a man accused of the murder of a woman in Gorleston is still on track to take place later this year.

Paul Kelly-Bridle has been accused of the murder of Linda Hood, 68, who was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston following a fire.

A property on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, has been taped off after police launched a murder probe.

The property at Cherwell Way, Gorleston where the body of Linda Hood was found - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The 59-year-old, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following the blaze in June last year.

Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Police at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the murder of Linda Hood - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

On Thursday (September 8) the case was back at Norwich Crown Court which heard a four-week trial was on course to take place on November 14.

Police remain on scene at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the body of a woman was discovered following a house fire. 

Police at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the murder of Linda Hood - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Karim Khalil QC appeared for the prosecution while John Hardy QC represented Kelly-Bridle who did not attend court.

Ms Hood was found dead inside her home on June 11 last year after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.

Her brother Tony Green has previously paid tribute to his "beloved sister" while she was described by neighbours as a "larger than life woman who always had a smile on her face".

