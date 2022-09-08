The trial of a man accused of the murder of a woman in Gorleston is still on track to take place later this year.

Paul Kelly-Bridle has been accused of the murder of Linda Hood, 68, who was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston following a fire.

The property at Cherwell Way, Gorleston where the body of Linda Hood was found - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The 59-year-old, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following the blaze in June last year.

Police at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the murder of Linda Hood - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

On Thursday (September 8) the case was back at Norwich Crown Court which heard a four-week trial was on course to take place on November 14.

Karim Khalil QC appeared for the prosecution while John Hardy QC represented Kelly-Bridle who did not attend court.

Ms Hood was found dead inside her home on June 11 last year after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.

Her brother Tony Green has previously paid tribute to his "beloved sister" while she was described by neighbours as a "larger than life woman who always had a smile on her face".