Murder trial still due to take place later this year
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The trial of a man accused of the murder of a woman in Gorleston is still on track to take place later this year.
Paul Kelly-Bridle has been accused of the murder of Linda Hood, 68, who was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston following a fire.
The 59-year-old, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following the blaze in June last year.
On Thursday (September 8) the case was back at Norwich Crown Court which heard a four-week trial was on course to take place on November 14.
Karim Khalil QC appeared for the prosecution while John Hardy QC represented Kelly-Bridle who did not attend court.
Ms Hood was found dead inside her home on June 11 last year after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.
Her brother Tony Green has previously paid tribute to his "beloved sister" while she was described by neighbours as a "larger than life woman who always had a smile on her face".