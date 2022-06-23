Father accused of murdering daughter to stand trial next week
- Credit: Danielle Booden
The trial of a man accused of murdering his daughter will still start next week despite a short delay.
Nigel Malt, 44, has denied murder following the death of daughter Lauren Malt, who was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after a car crash on Leete Way, West Winch.
Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, was due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 27).
But following a pre-trial review on Thursday (June 23) the case was re-listed for Wednesday, June 29.
Allison Summers QC, who represents Malt, applied for a short adjournment as there were some "outstanding matters" which needed to be resolved.
Judge Anthony Bate granted the adjournment with the case to be listed for legal argument, and possibly the jury being sworn in, on Wednesday with the case expected to be opened on Thursday, June 30.
Malt appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison for the short hearing.
Most Read
- 1 'Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home' is full as cost of living crisis bites
- 2 Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub
- 3 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
- 4 Man died after car fell on top of him in 'tragic accident'
- 5 Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road
- 6 Teacher banned after 'inappropriate contact' with teenaged pupils
- 7 A47 dualling gets government green light
- 8 Customers flocking to Norfolk pub for its unlimited chicken wings and ribs
- 9 Norfolk road trip named one of the best in the UK
- 10 Loaded chips street food vendor opens second venue in Norfolk
Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution.
Ms Malt was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after the crash, shortly before 7.30pm on January 23 this year, where she was pronounced dead.