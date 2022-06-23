Nigel Malt is to stand trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren who was hit by a car in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Danielle Booden

The trial of a man accused of murdering his daughter will still start next week despite a short delay.

Nigel Malt, 44, has denied murder following the death of daughter Lauren Malt, who was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after a car crash on Leete Way, West Winch.

Lauren Malt who died after being hit by a car in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, was due to go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 27).

But following a pre-trial review on Thursday (June 23) the case was re-listed for Wednesday, June 29.

Allison Summers QC, who represents Malt, applied for a short adjournment as there were some "outstanding matters" which needed to be resolved.

Judge Anthony Bate granted the adjournment with the case to be listed for legal argument, and possibly the jury being sworn in, on Wednesday with the case expected to be opened on Thursday, June 30.

Malt appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison for the short hearing.

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution.

Ms Malt was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after the crash, shortly before 7.30pm on January 23 this year, where she was pronounced dead.








