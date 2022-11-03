News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Murder trial jury to be sent out to consider verdicts next week

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:47 PM November 3, 2022
Highgate

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte - Credit: Chris Bishop

A jury in the trial of a woman accused of stabbing to death another woman in her flat are set to be sent out to consider verdicts in the case on Monday.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, has gone on trial at King's Lynn Crown Court having denied the murder of Dace Kalkerte, also 50, who suffered a total of 25 wounds in an attack at her property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, on April 15 this year.

Police officers stood outside the flat on Highgate in King's Lynn.

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Ms Kalkerte died the following day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Judge Alice Robinson has been summing up evidence in the case on Thursday (November 3) and will finish with final directions before sending the jury out to consider verdicts on Monday (November 7).

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, carried out the fatal attack following an “explosion of anger and murderous violence”.

But Tracy Ayling KC, defending, said there was "no evidence of so-called explosive anger" between the defendant and the victim.

She said jurors could not rule out the possibility of someone else having stabbed Ms Kalkerte.

Most Read

  1. 1 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
  2. 2 Norfolk resident wins £100,000 in Premium Bonds prize draw
  3. 3 'Top secret': Ed Sheeran spotted filming on beach
  1. 4 City pub named among top four in the country
  2. 5 Asylum seekers brought to Norwich hotel after being stranded in London
  3. 6 Road on outskirts of Norwich blocked due to flooding
  4. 7 Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?
  5. 8 Asda launches £1 meal deal with unlimited drinks
  6. 9 Schools and playing fields among 66 council sites which could be sold
  7. 10 School pupil sets off firework inside bus

The trial continues.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

A number of hunting dogs have been hit on the Norwich to London line

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Hunting dogs killed after being hit by train on Norwich to London line

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Aram Sarbir and his wife, Shahla Qadir, who are living in their car.

Norwich City Council

Couple living in their car get council house keys after seven month wait

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
New information has suggested as many as 100 dogs crossed Great Moulton level crossing with "at least" 20 being hit

Norfolk Live News

'At least 20' hunting dogs hit on level crossing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Autumnwatch

Plans for BBC's Autumnwatch site spark row over road

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon