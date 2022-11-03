Murder trial jury to be sent out to consider verdicts next week
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A jury in the trial of a woman accused of stabbing to death another woman in her flat are set to be sent out to consider verdicts in the case on Monday.
Birute Klicneliene, 50, has gone on trial at King's Lynn Crown Court having denied the murder of Dace Kalkerte, also 50, who suffered a total of 25 wounds in an attack at her property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, on April 15 this year.
Ms Kalkerte died the following day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Judge Alice Robinson has been summing up evidence in the case on Thursday (November 3) and will finish with final directions before sending the jury out to consider verdicts on Monday (November 7).
Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, carried out the fatal attack following an “explosion of anger and murderous violence”.
But Tracy Ayling KC, defending, said there was "no evidence of so-called explosive anger" between the defendant and the victim.
She said jurors could not rule out the possibility of someone else having stabbed Ms Kalkerte.
The trial continues.