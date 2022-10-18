Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A jury has been sworn into try the case of a woman accused of the murder of another woman in a Norfolk town.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte.

Ms Kalkerte, who was in her 50s, was found by emergency services with serious injuries at a property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, Lynn, at around 12.30am on April 16 this year.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she died from her injuries.

A post mortem examination has established she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Klicneliene was arrested and has subsequently been charged with murder, which she has denied.

A jury of eight men and four women have been sworn in at King's Lynn Crown Court to try the case.

Andrew Jackson appears for the prosecution.

Klicneliene is represented by Tracy Ayling KC.

The trial continues.