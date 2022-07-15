Jury sent out to consider verdict in case of dad accused of murder
- Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock
Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering his daughter by running her over have been sent out to consider their verdicts.
Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has been on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt.
The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after being run over by Malt's Mercedes car in Leete Way, West Winch, shortly before 7.30pm.
It followed an argument during which Lauren had asked her father to leave after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.
Judge Anthony Bate finished summing up evidence in the case on Friday (July 15) before sending the jury out to consider their verdicts at 11.50am.
Before jurors retired, Judge Bate assured them they were "under no pressure of time".
He reminded them the defendant did not have to prove his innocence - it was up to the prosecution to make them sure of his guilt, nothing less would do.
The trial continues.