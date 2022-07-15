News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk murder trial jury sent home for weekend

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:12 PM July 15, 2022
Nigel Malt

Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering his daughter by running her over have been sent home for the weekend.

Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt.

Lauren Malt

Lauren Malt died after being knocked down by a car in Leete Way, West WInch - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after being run over by Malt's Mercedes car in Leete Way, West Winch shortly before 7.30pm.

It followed an argument during which Lauren had asked her father to leave after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Judge Anthony Bate finished summing up evidence in the case on Friday (July 15) before sending the jury out to consider their verdicts at 11.50am.

Jurors were then sent home for the weekend at 4.10pm on Friday and will continue deliberations on Monday (July 18) at 9.30am.

