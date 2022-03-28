Norfolk baby murder trial jury sent home for night

Christopher Easey (left) and Carly Easey (right) who have gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court following the death of three-month-old Eleanor Easey. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A jury will resume its deliberations on Tuesday morning in the case of a man accused of murdering his baby daughter and his ex-wife who is charged with allowing the death of a child.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with the murder of three-month-old Eleanor, and an offence of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36 - who is now divorced from Christopher - is on trial accused of allowing the death of her daughter as well as cruelty.

Eleanor died from a catastrophic brain injury two days after being admitted to hospital on December 18, 2019 after paramedics were called to the family home at Morton on the Hill.

The jury was sent out to consider verdicts in the case on Friday morning and were sent home at 4.10pm on Monday (March 28) with deliberations to resume on Tuesday (March 29).

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges in the case.