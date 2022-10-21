News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Jury discharged in murder trial with case to restart next week

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:34 PM October 21, 2022
Highgate

A forensic officer carrying evidence bags into the property on Highgate - Credit: Chris Bishop

A jury in the trial of a woman who died after allegedly being stabbed to death by another woman have been discharged.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, has been on trial at King's Lynn Crown Court after she denied the murder of Dace Kalkerte.

Highgate

Forensic officers at the property which is at the centre of a murder probe in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ms Kalkerte, 50, was found by emergency services with serious injuries at a property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, Lynn, at around 12.30am on April 16 this year.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

A trial started on Tuesday (October 18) but the jury of eight men and four women were discharged by Judge Alice Robinson on Friday (October 21).

Highgate

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte - Credit: Chris Bishop

A new jury will be sworn in next week with the case due to start again on Monday (October 24).

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and Tracy Ayling KC defends Klicneliene.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Benacre

Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon