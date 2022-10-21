A forensic officer carrying evidence bags into the property on Highgate - Credit: Chris Bishop

A jury in the trial of a woman who died after allegedly being stabbed to death by another woman have been discharged.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, has been on trial at King's Lynn Crown Court after she denied the murder of Dace Kalkerte.

Forensic officers at the property which is at the centre of a murder probe in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Ms Kalkerte, 50, was found by emergency services with serious injuries at a property in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, Lynn, at around 12.30am on April 16 this year.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

A trial started on Tuesday (October 18) but the jury of eight men and four women were discharged by Judge Alice Robinson on Friday (October 21).

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte - Credit: Chris Bishop

A new jury will be sworn in next week with the case due to start again on Monday (October 24).

Andrew Jackson appeared for the prosecution and Tracy Ayling KC defends Klicneliene.