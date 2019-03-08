Murder trial could be heard in Norwich by a high court judge

Jan Hogan unsolved death

The trial of two men accused of the murder of a man who died in Downham Market almost nine years ago might now be tried by a high court judge.

Lester Aisthorpe, 58, and Steven Louro, 42, have both denied the murder of Jan Hogan in Downham Market on May 23, 2010.

Aisthorpe, of Basil Drive, Downham Market, and Louro, of South Lynn Plain, King’s Lynn, are due to go on trial on April 29.

They have also both pleaded not guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Both defendants appeared in court on Thursday (April 11) when it emerged that the case could be heard by a high court judge as Judge Anthony Bate was not well enough to try the case.

The case will start in Norwich on May 1 if it is a high court judge or April 29 if it is a senior circuit judge.