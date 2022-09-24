Police at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market following the death of Matthew Rodwell - Credit: Danielle Booden

The trial of a father and son accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk due to start on Monday is to be re-fixed, it has been confirmed.

Riley Peckham, 22, and his father Wayne Peckham, 47, were due to stand trial on September 26 having both denied the murder of Matthew Rodwell, 39, from Fincham, west Norfolk.

Mr Rodwell, a refuse worker for Serco, died following a disturbance at a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, on January 23 this year.

Wayne Peckham has also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In addition both men have denied a series of other offences on December 4 last year and were to stand trial for those matters as well as murder in a trial expected to last between five and six weeks.

The case was back before Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (September 21) when the trial was vacated due to a number of issues.

It will next be back before the crown court on Thursday, September 29 when the trial is expected to be re-fixed.

As well as denying murder, Riley Peckham, of Manby Close, Hilgay, near Downham, has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man as well as two counts of making a threat to kill against two different women.

Wayne Peckham, also of Manby Close, Hilgay, has denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm against two men on December 4 as well as assault by beating and making a threat to kill a woman on the same date.

As previously reported, an application made by the prosecution to join both sets of offences was granted by Judge Alice Robinson who ruled "it was in the interests of justice for both sets of offences to be joined".

Judge Robinson said they "formed part of a series of offences of a similar nature which can be tried together".

Mr Rodwell's parents issued a statement through police after his death.

It said: "We’re devastated at the loss of our son.

"Words cannot describe how we’re all feeling and all we ask is you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."