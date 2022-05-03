Delays to psychiatric reports sees Gorleston murder trial adjourned
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The trial of a man accused of the murder of a woman in Gorleston has been adjourned until later this year, because of difficulties in obtaining psychiatric reports.
Paul Kelly-Bridle, 59, was due to go on trial next week charged with the murder of Linda Hood, 68, who was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston following a fire.
But at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 3), John Hardy QC, who represents the defendant, said that there had been difficulties in obtaining the required psychiatric reports to explore the issue of fitness to plead.
Mr Hardy, who is supported by Danielle O'Donovan, said "the case cannot proceed realistically on Monday" and urged the court to put the case back to later in the year.
Judge Alice Robinson adjourned the trial, which is expected to last four weeks, until November 14.
Kelly-Bridle, of Worcester Way, Gorleston is charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
Ms Hood was found dead inside her home on June 11 last year after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.
Most Read
- 1 Restaurant ceases trading at distillery visitor centre
- 2 Trial traffic ban at school drop-off times to begin this week
- 3 Ukrainian families settle into Norfolk life with bank holiday BBQ
- 4 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in April
- 5 From Asda to Ikea: When are major shops open on bank holiday Monday?
- 6 Thousands flock to car boot sale as it returns after five years
- 7 Norwich murder victim named as tributes made to 'nice guy'
- 8 Man airlifted to hospital after heart attack during theatre show
- 9 Firefighters free person from car in crash causing delays on A47
- 10 Village speeders in sights of police after almost 17,000 clocked
Her brother Tony Green has previously paid tribute to his "beloved sister".
He said: "I am deeply saddened to hear the awful news of how my beloved sister Linda has died, she was a kind, friendly lady who would assist in helping anyone out."
Ms Hood was described by neighbours as a "larger than life woman who always had a smile on her face".