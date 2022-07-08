Lauren Malt who died after being struck by a car in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

A witness filmed the moments leading up to the death of a teenager who was allegedly run over and killed by her father, a court has heard.

Daphne Woollard lived near victim Lauren Malt, 19, in the village of West Winch, near King's Lynn, and started to record events on her mobile phone after being disturbed by a row in the street outside her home.

In a statement read at the Norwich Crown Court - where Nigel Malt, 44, is on trial for the murder of his daughter - Ms Woollard said she had been trying to get to sleep on the night of January 23, having got back from work, but was not able to, because of noise from the street.

She said there was "shouting outside" involving two men, one of whom was in a car, and woman, Miss Malt.

Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

In her statement, which was read out by prosecutor Andrew Jackson, Ms Woollard said she heard the woman telling the man in the car - her father - to "go home".

The witness said was concerned Malt was going to hit someone in the car and started recording the incident on her phone from about 7.25pm.

Following an argument between Malt and his daughter outside the car, which lasted a few seconds, he got back in the vehicle.

The car then reversed towards Miss Malt before pulling away and going round the bend in Leete Way.

After the car pulled away around the corner it was "immediately followed by the female on foot".

The witness said: "I heard the shouting between the car driver and the female.

"I then heard a loud bang but couldn't tell what this was.

"I heard someone shout 'call an ambulance'.

"I strained to look and could see a pair of legs in the road.

"I then called 999 from my mobile phone and asked for an ambulance and police".

The court has heard how Miss Malt had gone outside to tell her father to leave her property after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Leete Way, West Winch where Lauren Malt was run over - Credit: Archant 2022

Earlier, a toxicologist told the court that Malt was found to have 170milligrams of alcohol in 100ml of blood, which is more than two times the legal limit of 80milligrams.

The toxicologist said there was a "significant degree of intoxication".

Malt's blood was also analysed and showed he had previously used cocaine and had used, or been exposed to, cannabis prior to samples being taken.

Malt, from Lynn Road, denies murder.

The trial continues.