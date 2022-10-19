News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Murder jury told screams heard before woman found

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:56 PM October 19, 2022
Highgate

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Neighbours of a woman who was killed after she was allegedly stabbed to death by another woman have described hearing screams in the area, a court has heard.

Dace Kalkerte sustained a total of 25 wounds in a "sustained sharp force assault" allegedly carried out by Birute Klicneliene, 50, at the victim's flat in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, King's Lynn late on April 15.

King's Lynn Crown Court heard evidence on Tuesday (October 19) from neighbours and others staying near the alleged victim during the trial of Klicneliene who has denied murder.

Police forensics at Highgate in King's Lynn on Monday morning.

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

In a statement which was read out in court, a woman who had been staying with her mother-in-law at Highgate said she heard a "female screaming" with about "four to five screams in total".

A man, who lived in Highgate, also heard "a lot of screaming" which had been "high pitched".

The jury of eight men and four women have heard how, following the incident, Klicneliene knocked on doors of other people in the block, including one neighbour who called for an ambulance.

In a statement that neighbour said: "A woman knocked on my door, asking for help.

"She was holding her hands in front of her chest and was crying and saying 'help me, help me'."

He initially said no but the woman said: "Please, please."

Although he had "no idea what she needed help with", he followed her upstairs and could see a woman "lying on the floor" in a flat.

He did not go in but called 999 to request an ambulance.

Ms Kalkerte was found by emergency services with serious injuries at the property, at around 12.30am on April 16. She died from her injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Highgate

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Andrew Jackson, opening the case, said: "The defendant, say the prosecution, attacked and murdered a 50-year-old woman called Dace Kalkerte."

He said Ms Kalkerte had only met the defendant, who was "worse for drink" earlier that afternoon, and they ended up going back to her flat.

Highgate

A forensic officer carrying evidence bags into the property on Highgate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Jackson said at about 11.30pm Ms Kalkerte had been "fatally wounded".

She had suffered a total of 25 wounds, including 16 stab and puncture wounds and nine incised wounds.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, has denied murder.

The trial continues.

King's Lynn News

