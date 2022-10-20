Paramedic describes battle to save stabbed woman's life

Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte - Credit: Chris Bishop

A paramedic who treated a woman who died after allegedly being stabbed to death by another woman has described how they battled to save her life.

Dace Kalkerte sustained a total of 25 wounds in a "sustained sharp force assault" allegedly carried out by Birute Klicneliene, 50, at the victim's flat in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, King's Lynn late on April 15.

King's Lynn Crown Court heard evidence on Thursday (October 20) from a paramedic who attended the scene as part of the trial of Klicneliene who has denied murder.

Nicholas Boyd, a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) at the time of the incident, said he was called to reports a woman had been "fitting on the floor".

He was informed the patient was upstairs he saw a woman standing on the landing who he said was "trembling and shaking from head to foot".

Mr Boyd asked if she was the patient but she did not say anything and pointed towards a flat where the door was "ajar".

He said: "I pushed the door to try and open it fully but it was restricted."

Although he could not open the door fully, he said he put his bag down and "squeezed in".

The paramedic said he saw "the patient prone, face down" on the floor in the hallway.

He said he "could see a considerable amount of blood beneath the patient" and "blood on the patient's clothing".

After cutting open her top, which had blood on it, he said he saw "a large laceration to the right of her abdomen".

At that point the paramedic said he pressed the emergency button to contact control and inform them to get further assistance as he thought she had suffered a cardiac arrest of a traumatic nature.

He said the laceration she had suffered "appeared to be a stab wound".

Defibrillators were used but she was "flatlining" with "no electrical activity of the heart".

They managed to get her heart beating again and after feeling a pulse they prepared to move her to the ambulance.

They then noticed another laceration on her back, near her right shoulder blade as well as "one on the right-hand side of her flank".

Ms Kalkerte died from her injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on April 16.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, has denied murder.

The trial continues.