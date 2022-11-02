Police on the scene in King's Lynn after the murder of Dace Kalkerte - Credit: Chris BIshop

A court has heard a woman accused of the murder of another woman who was stabbed multiple times being described as a 'warm and loving person' by friends.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, has gone on trial accused of murdering Dace Kalkerte, also 50, who suffered a total of 25 wounds in an attack at her flat in Highgate, off Gaywood Road, King's Lynn, on April 15 this year.

Ms Kalkerte died the following day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

As part of evidence in Klicneliene's defence at King's Lynn's Crown Court the jury heard statements being read out on behalf of the defendant by defence barrister Nicholas Maggs, who is led by Tracy Ayling KC.

On Wednesday (November 2) the jury heard statements from a number of people, including one of Klicneliene's five children.

The defendant's daughter, who lives in King's Lynn, said her mother, who had lived in the UK for 13 years, had a "fun personality".

She had "never really seen her lose her temper or be at all aggressive when she has been drinking".

Klicneliene's former landlord, who has since become a friend, said the defendant had "lots of friends".

They said: "Everyone just loves her and everyone is drawn to her."

They added that she was "a woman with a heart".

The character witness added that although the defendant might drink there was "never any aggression" adding "it's always fun with her".

A statement from a fellow worker said they knew her as a "warm and loving person" who was "always good to her friends and family".

They said she was a "good-hearted person" who "always tries to help".

Another friend who had known her for about 10 years, said she was "always a very polite, helpful and friendly lady" and "never saw her be aggressive" and could not "remember seeing her angry".

Mr Maggs also read out a statement from another friend who described her as a "really warm and loving person and an extremely hard worker".

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Klicneliene said she had not stabbed the victim and after discovering her body had seen a man who "disappeared very quickly".

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, Lynn, has denied murder.

The trial continues.



