Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering his daughter by running her over have been sent back out to consider their deliberations.

Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt.

Lauren Malt who died after being run over in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after being run over by Malt's Mercedes car in Leete Way, West Winch shortly before 7.30pm.

It followed an argument during which Lauren had asked her father to leave after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Judge Anthony Bate finished summing up evidence in the case on Friday (July 15) before sending the jury out to consider their verdicts at 11.50am.

Jurors were sent home for the weekend at 4.10pm on Friday but were sent back out to continue their deliberations at 10am on Monday (July 18).

The trial continues.