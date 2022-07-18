News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk murder jury sent back out

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:31 AM July 18, 2022
Nigel Malt

Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

Jurors in the trial of a man accused of murdering his daughter by running her over have been sent back out to consider their deliberations.

Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt.

Lauren Malt

Lauren Malt who died after being run over in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after being run over by Malt's Mercedes car in Leete Way, West Winch shortly before 7.30pm.

It followed an argument during which Lauren had asked her father to leave after he had threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Judge Anthony Bate finished summing up evidence in the case on Friday (July 15) before sending the jury out to consider their verdicts at 11.50am.

Jurors were sent home for the weekend at 4.10pm on Friday but were sent back out to continue their deliberations at 10am on Monday (July 18).

The trial continues.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

Norfolk Live News

Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Sunday Times has named Horsey Gap as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: JP Appleton

East Norfolk beach named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon